Where to Find Solrock in Pokemon Go

The region exclusive Pokemon Solrock is now located in North America, South America and Africa in Pokemon Go.

The Pokemon was originally found in the eastern hemisphere, specifically Europe, Asia and Australasia, according to Eurogamer. Meanwhile, its counterpart, Lunatone, was located in the western hemisphere, specifically North America, South America and Africa.

However, the Equinox event has just went live in Pokemon Go. According to Niantic, the locations of the two Pokemon would switch at the beginning of the event and stay there even after the event’s conclusion.

Players have also found shiny versions of both Lunatone and Solrock since the event began.

Here’s a list of all the region exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Go, according to Eurogamer:

Tauros – U.S.

Kangaskhan – Australasia

Mr. Mime – Europe

Farfetch’d – Japan and South Korea

Heracross – Latin America & Southern U.S.

Corsola – Countries along the equator between 31N and 26S

Relicanth – New Zealand and surrounding islands

Illumise – North America, South America and Africa

Volbeat – Europe, Asia and Australasia

Zangoose – Europe, Asia and Australasia

Seviper – North America, South America and Africa

Lunatone – Europe, Asia and Australasia

Solrock – North America, South America and Africa

Torkoal – South Asia

Tropius – Africa and the Mediterranean

Pachirisu – Alaska, Canada and Russia

Chatot – Southern Hemisphere

Carnivine – Florida and South Carolina

During the duration of the Equinox event from now until March 26 at 1:00 p.m. PDT, grass-type Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild and will appear as bosses in Raid Battles, according to Niantic. New Research Tasks have also appeared in the game.

