10 Wonder Park Magic Rides Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The Wonder Park film is full of cutesy characters and the types of theme park rides you’ve always dreamed of.

Pixowl Inc. has managed to transport all of those great things into an addictive mobile game. Wonder Park Magic Rides gives you the chance to construct your own version of Wonderland. Keeping your custom theme park’s attendees happy is a tough task, so we hooked up with the game’s developers to bring you this essential tips and tricks guide. Join June and all her animal buddies in a theme park builder sim that’s perfect for both children and adults! By the end of this guide, you should have all the info you need on how to build the perfect theme park.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Wonder Park Magic Rides:

Download the Wonder Park Magic Rides APK here.

1. Best Ways to Obtain Gems

• Gems are very important in Wonder Park. They let you do all kinds of things, like skipping wait times and getting special characters. There are several ways to obtain Gems. Fill the Smile-O-Meter – complete all the different milestones to obtain gems and other rare items.

• Level Up – leveling up will always provide some nice rewards as well as unlocking new stuff. Complete Quests – there are many quests in Wonder Park that give you Gems as a reward. Watch Ads – watching Ads gives you Gems as a reward. Buy Gems – you can also obtain gems by buying them with real world money. Keep an eye out for promotion packs. Connect to Facebook – connecting for the first time will reward you with a whooping 25 Gems. It also ensures your save file is connected to your account.

2. Best Ways to Obtain Coins

• Coins are the main currency used in Wonder Park. They are used for all kinds of things, like obtaining characters, suppliers, attractions, and decorations. There are several ways to obtain Coins. Sell items at the Marketplace – this is by far the best way to obtain Coins. Complete the item requests from visitors to obtain the most coins.

• Visitors will generally ask for the latest items you can cook. So be sure to always be cooking all kinds of food. A great way to always have available items to cook and sell is to have multiple suppliers working at all times. Level Up – leveling up will always provide some nice rewards as well as unlocking new stuff. Complete Quests – most quests in Wonder Park give you Coins as part of the reward.

• Collect rewards from Attractions – attractions generate coins and experience after some time. Fill your park with them to earn a great deal of Coins in one go. Do Character’s Tasks – have your Characters do all kinds of stuff not only for the items, but for the coins they generate as well. Buy Coins – you can also obtain coins by buying them with real world money. Keep an eye out for promotion packs.

• Visit Friends’ Parks – after connecting to Facebook, you can visit your friends’ parks. Visit all your friends’ parks to obtain many coins. Start Rides – rides reward you with a great amount of coins and Happy Faces, as well as unique Ride items. Make sure you use these special Rides often to maximize your coins. Play the Fortune Teller Mini-Game – the fortune teller mini-game is a luck based game where you can win rare items and coins. If you find the lucky card you’ll get the reward from every card.

3. Inventory Management

• The basic inventory can become full rather quickly. By upgrading it, you can stock more items and therefore earn more Coins selling Items. To upgrade it, open the inventory by tapping the backpack icon at the top on the screen. A list of items will be shown in the bottom left corner that you need to obtain via animations, crafting, or other ways.

• Alternatively, you can use gems to purchase the required items. If your inventory is already full, you can tap the “X” button on less desired items to remove some in order to obtain the required items to upgrade your inventory. Remember to check the marketplace before deleting items from your inventory! There’s probably something you can sell, instead.

4. Build Character Houses

• Each level up, you’ll unlock more Characters. Once a character’s house is built, you get the new character related to it to help you build your Park. Each character has a story to play, they will give you new quests to complete. Collect every character and play every mission to earn a lot of Experience, Coins, and Gems. Characters appear in the first tabs of the market. Select the character you want to place. Place the house and wait out its construction time and you’ll unlock a new character. Characters will then start walking in your Park. Select them to assign tasks to them.

5. Decorate Your Map

• Making your park look beautiful is a big part of being a Park creator. The more decorated your park is, the greater chances for visitors to be happy and reward your with their smiles. For a greater chance at having Visitors interacting with the attractions and decorations, make sure they’re right next to the park’s roads. You can edit the Park’s roads as well. Furthermore, make sure to upgrade the park entrance to attract many more visitors and earn more coins as well. Decorate your map and you might win future social media contests and earn free Gems.

6. Fill Your Park with Suppliers and Upgrade Them

• Suppliers are your main source of items, so it’s imperative that you get as many as you can to get more items and keep crafting all the time. Each time you buy a Supplier, buying another one will cost more than before. However, if you upgrade the Supplier, the cost of getting a brand new one goes down again.

• Ensure you always upgrade your previous suppliers before getting new ones to maximize your Supplier cost-efficiency. Upgrading suppliers makes them give more items, but they take longer to give the rewards. It’s important to keep a balance between low-level suppliers and high-level ones. Early on, you’ll especially want to have as many Candy and Popcorn Suppliers as possible.

7. Always Keep Some Blueprints in Your Inventory

• After some time, the Attractions and Suppliers you have will sometimes break down and need repairing. While they’re broken, you can’t claim the rewards they provide and there will be fewer visitors. Fixing broken attractions should be a number one priority. Luckily, this is very easy, as long as you have the necessary Blueprints. Every character has an action attached to them that helps you obtain Blueprints. So be sure to always keep some of them in your inventory at all times.

8. Prevent Chimpanzombies from Destroying Your Park

• Wonderchimps are amazing creatures that’ll help your park grow and flourish. Visitors will provide more smiles when they see them as well. However, these chimps are also very prone to getting bored if left alone. If you don’t assign them to any task or ride in a timely fashion, they might grow angry and demand that you give them some items. This is the moment where they’re prone to transforming into Chimpanzombies. While they’re in the Chimpanzombie state, they won’t be able to perform any tasks. Furthermore, they’ll scare your visitors off and even increase the probability of your attractions and suppliers breaking down.

• To fix them up, select them and give them what they want. They’ll always ask for one or two easy to obtain items, so stay alert. However, there’s an even more important reason to meet their demands. If you don’t comply with their whims fast enough, they’ll grow even angrier and really harm your theme park’s operations. So make sure you always keep your Wonderchimps happy and far from bored.

9. Keep Crafting

• To avoid the need to empty your inventory because of lack of space, keep on crafting and selling items on a regular basis. Visitors will always pay more for Crafted Items as well. If your inventory gets full, you might get stuck as you progress through quests, so you have to carefully manage it by crafting and selling items. You should always be crafting as many items as you possibly can. To achieve this, make sure you have multiple copies of the same suppliers built up in your park and upgrade them as well.

10. Plan Your Actions Wisely

• Pay attention to the different actions you can perform with your characters and how long each action takes. Before logging off, make sure your characters start performing longer duration actions so you can receive big rewards upon logging back on the following day. Another good idea is to start Rides before you go to sleep, as they’re long duration activities as well. When you get back into the game, you’ll start the day off in a more beneficial place.

• When selling items in the Marketplace, make sure you don’t sell anything you might need. For example, you might want to hold on to the Popcorn to cook a much better selling item, like the Cola Drink. Rare items like the Ride Scene items, the Smile-O-Meter items, and the Combo Shop items have a different background color. The Marketplace will often want to purchase these items for a good price, but make sure you don’t need these items to unlock new zones or expand your inventory before selling them off.

