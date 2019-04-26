Dead by Daylight Parody Video Sums Up End Game Collapse

With the new End Game Collapse mode currently being tested on the PTB, along with the dedicated servers, players are getting their first looks at the future of Dead by Daylight.

This test server is only available to those on PC so players on console have to rely on watching streams and reading things like Reddit comments to get an idea for how things work with the new mechanics.

However, you can also opt to watch the Trapper parody video created by Samination, creator of the popular Dead by Daylight parody series, which explains what to expect from the upcoming patch, if you’re the lowly Trapper.

The video explains how this new update for force survivors to stop teabagging you at the exit gates but will instead force them to leave.

While the video is clearly designed and meant to be a joke, it’s still true and is very possibly something the developers had in mind while designing the mechanic.

End Game Collapse is meant to stop survivors from holding the game hostage and prolonging it by hiding or moving around the map while Urban Evading.

Killers now have the power to open the gates themselves or even close the hatch, which starts a 3-minute timer that will conclude by instantly sacrificing any remaining survivors.

It seems like a good idea on paper but we’ll see how it really works out when it releases for real once the mid-chapter patch releases.

Also coming with the new patch are various changes to perks and even killers due to the new End Game Collapse.

The Legion is receiving the biggest change as he is being buffed to having the regular killer speed but pretty much all of the powers and add-ons are being reworked to coincide with these changes.

We’ll have the full patch notes once they are released and finalized. For now, you can check out the PTB patch notes.

