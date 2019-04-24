Dragon Ball FighterZ Kid Goku Reveal Trailer (Season 2)

So the next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC character has been known for a good while now.

Fans found out about Kid Goku’s inclusion thanks to an exclusive reveal via Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu. This roster nod to Dragon Ball GT features all the bells and whistles you’ve come to expect from him – a Super Saiyan 3 transformation that occurs once Kid Goku pulls off a Super Kamehameha, a Power Pole special attack, and an incredibly hype Super Dragon Fist finisher that transforms Kid Goku into his adult Super Saiyan form. Kid Goku looks to be just as satisfying to play and master as Dragon Ball FighterZ’s other Season 2 cast members.

So far, we’ve gotten to play as Videl and Jiren. The final two characters coming to the game as DLC have already been revealed to be SSGSS Gogeta and Broly (Dragon Ball Super). Another character is being prepared as DLC and should be arriving sometime after Kid Goku. Once that character gets revealed, we’ll make sure to post up his (or possibly her’s?) gameplay footage. Here’s hoping that it’s either Janemba, Kefla, or someone completely out of left field (Bulma in a mech suit would be so dope!).

Kid Goku will become available as DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ on May 9th.

