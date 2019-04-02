5 Monsters With Attitude Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Anyone who’s played Rampage back in the golden days of arcades will love Monsters With Attitude.

A bunch of interplanetary creatures have taken an immediate liking to our planet. They’ve chosen to adopt our fashion and even enjoy our music. While that’s all fine and dandy, the one thing they’ve done to really disrupt Planet Earth is smash and bash all over it! Monsters With Attitude lets you take control of one of these massive beasts as you look to become the number one destroyer in the galaxy. You’ll have to go big, tear up everything (and everyone) that crosses your path, and make your way to other planets to dish out even more destruction. This tips guide is all you’ll need in order to accomplish each of those goals!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Monsters with Attitude:

Download the Monsters With Attitude APK here.

1. Start Small and Most of All, Stay Mobile

• The whole premise of Monsters With Attitude is to destroy as much real estate as you can. As soon as the match begins, run off to locations where small objects are visible. Whenever you spot patches of grass or solar panels, stomp all over them to quickly acquire a sizable serving of energy.

• Repeat this process and keep moving all the while – don’t ever stop so you can topple over a single building. During this instance, your competition can run right over to you, possibly kill you, and take the energy you worked so hard to collect. Stay mobile, clear out smaller obstacles, and you should eventually have a larger monster who’s capable of taking down much bigger obstacles.

2. Keep an Eye Out for Power-Up’s and Energy Drops

• The main items you need to keep a close eye out for are power-up’s and energy drops. Some items, such as the Shield, are obviously beneficial since it keeps you protected from enemy attacks. Then there’s a few offensive power-ups such as the remote control, which sets off a blast that’s visible via its blast radius. Try out each item so you have a better idea of how they can be used in different match situations. Sometimes, it’s worth saving an offensive or defensive power-up so you’re better prepared to deal with an enemy or even a group of them attacking you.

• During the final portion of a match, these power-up’s and many more are more likely to appear all over the stage. This is when you should make a mad dash for every one you come across and put them to use ASAP! One of the other item types you should always pick up is the soda can. Soda cans gift you with energy, which helps fill the Mighty Chestbot meter and unlocks it for even more amazing rewards!

3. Focus on Causing as Much Destruction as Possible Instead of Taking on Other Monsters

• While it may seem cool to clear out the opposition early on, you should stay focused on tearing up everything and anything in your warpath. Once you become a super-sized monster, stick with causing insane amounts of destruction so you can climb up to the number one spot on the current match leaderboard.

• If any monsters happen to walk right into your path of destruction, feel free to take ’em down if you’re big enough to do so. You should also attempt to take out any other monsters when you’re in a comfortable lead on the leaderboard. That’s the one instance where you should have a little fun and put your monster’s dominance on display. It doesn’t hurt to pick up some extra energy from the monsters you kill, but you should perform this type of action only when you’re the number one monster on the board. By the way, Rufus’ dash is great for mowing over other monsters, smashing into buildings, and quickly moving away from damage dealing items.

4. Practice With Each Monster to Get a Feel For Which Ones You Should Stick With and Upgrade the Most

• Like we mentioned before, Rufus comes with the ability to perform a destructive dash. The other two starting monsters in the game, The Lattimers and Buzz, also come with their own special abilities. The Lattimers can multiply themselves to cover more ground and cause more destruction, while Buzz can go underground and steer clear of the opposition.

• Unlocking Chestbots gives you the cards needed for monster and ability upgrades. And by making your way up to new leagues, you’ll get the chance to unlock new variations of each monster. Try out each of the three starter monsters for a few matches to see who fits your playstyle. Then head out to the monster collection menu to get an idea of your preferred monster’s skillset and figure out the ones you’d like to upgrade the most. So if you’re mainly a Buzz player, you should make upgrading him and his many variations your top priority.

5. Try to Fill up Every Chestbot Slot on a Daily Basis

• As you rack up stars for performing well during matches, they go towards unlocking your next Chestbot. Chestbots are packed with coins, rubies, and the cards you need in order to unlock new monsters and upgrade their abilities.

• Before you log off, make sure you fill up the three Chestbot slots in the store. Set one of them to unlocking, log out for the required unlock time limit for that Chestbot, and re-enter the game once that time limit is reached. Repeat the process so you can fill up the empty Chestbot slot left over and get to opening up a new one soon after. If you’re lucky, one of your Chestbots can immediately be unlocked simply by watching a video advertisement! Oh and don’t forget to check in every three hours everyday so you can collect your three free Chestbots.

