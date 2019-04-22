How to Unlock Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11

Fatalities are some of the most brutal and violent moves you can pull of in Mortal Kombat 11. Uniquely tied to each fighter, these finishers let you complete a match in style. Once you beat a foe the words “Finish Him” will appear and you’ll have around 15 seconds to input the commands for your fatality of choice. There are two finishers per character, but each fighter will only have one unlocked at the start. Thankfully, obtaining the additional fatalities is quite easy, if a bit time-consuming.

You can unlock the additional fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11 by opening chests in the Krypt. Available via the Konquest tab, the Krypt is a mini-activity that allows players to explore Shang Tsung’s island. Once here, you can spend the gold you’ve earned to open chests, which will reward a variety of different items including skins, fatalities, consumables, and art.

What the chests give you is completely random so it may take some time before you unlock the fatality that you want. If you’ve opened up all of the chests and still don’t have the fatality you want, there’s a glowing rune on the left side of the arena that lets you reset the treasure – for a price. It appears that the contents of the chests are completely random, so don’t expect to unlock the fatalities you want right away.

Currently, there is no other way to obtain your fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11 other than the Krypt.

See Also