How to Get the BFG 9000 in RAGE 2

DOOM’s BFG 9000 may be one of the most iconic weapons in the entire medium. Known for its bone shattering power, this gun can reduce any opponent to ash. This makes it so valuable in RAGE 2, as the weapon will insta-kill almost any enemy you use it on. Sadly, if you want to use this gun then you will need to purchase either the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the game. The BFG 9000 is not in the base version of RAGE 2 at the time of writing this.

If you do have one of these versions, the BFG 9000 will be obtainable after you complete the prologue mission and are allowed to explore the wasteland. Once you regain controller, hop in your vehicle and head down the road. As you go north on the road from Vineland you’ll see a big meteor come crashing down above you. Approach the blast zone and you should find the BFG 9000 sitting there.

The crater is along the road to Vineland and you shouldn’t miss the glowing red crater on your right side. Ammo for the BFG can be purchased from the gun/ammo vendor in Wellspring for $1,000 dollars a round. This may seem steep, but the BFG can literally kill most bosses in a single hit. Because of this, we recommend only using it when you want to quickly eliminate a boss and not waste your ammo.

Keep in mind, if a boss has armor (a grey health bar) you will want to remove this first before using the BFG. It will not circumvent having to do the mechanics of the fight, so only use it on an enemy when they have a red health bar. You will not find ammo out in the wild for this weapon, so make every shot count.

See Also