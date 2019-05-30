Bungie Announces Destiny 2 Live Stream Before E3 2019

Developer Bungie has announced a brand new live stream to show off the next chapter for Destiny 2. Set for June 6 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, nothing is known about what this new announcement will be. We suspect will be the announcement of either another wave of seasons or a single, content drop such as Forsaken. With Season of Opulence running until throughout July, anything revealed next week will likely focus on content dropping in the fall.

With Bungie now developing Destiny 2 without Activision, it will be intriguing to see what direction they decide to take their game. There’s a lot of direction that the story could go, with two options being the most likely. The first is the mysterious pyramid ships that have been appearing throughout the game. They have been teased these enemies since the end of the base story, so having them finally arrive would certainly make sense.

The other option is we finally get to take on Savathûn, the Witch-Queen. One of the game’s mysterious antagonists, Savathûn has been speculated as a core villain since the Warmind DLC. a Hive wizard and sister of the Taken King, Oryx, Savathûn has been constantly reffered to throughout Destiny 2. Since the game lacks a Hive-focused raid, her showing up would make a lot of sense. Especially since there’s a better chance that the mysterious pyramid ships will appear in the unannounced Destiny 3.

Make sure to tune in on June 6 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET to find out. Destiny 2’s Season of Opulence begins on June 4 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

