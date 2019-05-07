Every Fallen Transponder Node Location in Destiny 2

A new Destiny 2 Exotic quest has kicked off that revolves around decrypting a new device found during a Heroic Adventure on Titan. There’s a high chance that this is tied to a new version of the Outbreak Prime, which is one of the original games most popular PvE weapons. In order to start the quest, you’ll need to locate the Fallen Transponder which is in the Bad Neighbors Heroic Adventure.

After acquiring this item, you’ll have to unlock six nodes, each of which are tied to a specific Lost Sector throughout the galaxy. You’ll need to go to these Lost Sectors and interact with the corresponding symbol that’s linked to the different nodes. Big shoutout to the people at RaidSecrets for discovering how to advance the quest.

Here is where you can find each of the symbols:

1) Node 1 – The Drain – EDZ

The first node can be found in The Drain on the EDZ. When you enter the tunnel, proceed down the long hallway until you reach a blue room that has Fallen in it. Kill all of the enemies and process out into the large cavern. Follow the stairs until you reach a small platform with some crates on it. You should see the node sitting in the middle of the floor with a red glowing symbol over it.

2) Node 2 – Whispered Falls – EDZ

Your next Node is located in the Whispered Falls Lost Sector in the Outskirts. This one is really easy to find, so follow the cave path until you reach the first big opening. Jump down into the water and go right behind the stone pillar. Behind it you should find the node in the water near a totem of human skulls. This hidden area is directly adjacent to the waterfall you see entering the room.

3) Node 3 – Atrium Lost – EDZ

Another super easy node to find, go to the Lost Sector in the Trostlands’ church and head down into the first room of Fallen. Kill them all and jump down to the hallway with the bars on one side and explosive barrel in the middle. Directly to your left will be a small room with some rusty bunkbeds. Go inside and you can find the third node tucked away in the back left corner.

4) Node 4 – Widows Walk – EDZ

Located in the Trostlands, this Lost Sector is to the left of the church inside of the building. Once you enter the Lost Sector, kill all the enemies and the boss. Once they are dead, go to where the chest spawns and jump up to the second floor of the building directly behind it. You’ll find the transponder on the floor near some rubble. If you’re having trouble finding it, the picture above shows what building we are talking about.

5) Node 5 – Carrion Pit – Nessus

The only Lost Sector in the Glade of Echoes, battle your way through the entire Lost Sector and slay the angry Servitor at the end. Once the boss is dead, approach the chest and turn right. You should see a wall with several servers propped against it. Approach this wall and jump around it so you can get on the other side. Hiding behind this wall is the fourth Fallen Transponder node.

6) Node 6 – Rift – Nessus

Located directly adjacent to your spawn point in Exodus Black, head through the Lost Sector until you get to the massive, open boss room. Jump up onto the highest platforms to your right and then look across the gap towards the chest. You’ll see the final Fallen Transponder hidden in a container that’s hanging over the edge. Fly to it and claim the final node.

7) Hidden Node

The final, middle node asks you to return to The Farm and speak to a Fallen Captain that’s hiding in the basement. When you spawn go to the right and enter the basement via the root cellar door. Head down into an old server room and speak with the Fallen Captain on the left to initiate a difficult mission set at 690 Light.