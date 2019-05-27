Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order: Release Date, Characters, Story, Trailers and More

While Thanos may have been defeated on film, he’s still wreaking havoc in the world of video games.

The best way to combat the “Mad Titan” and his “Black Order” contingent is by combining the super-heroic abilities of Marvel’s best and brightest. Thankfully, Nintendo has partnered up with Koei Tecmo development studio Team Ninja to produce such an epic playable scenario. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, both a sequel and a reboot of the beloved action/RPG franchise, features a who’s who of Marvel Comics heroes that are ready to dish out some beatdowns to the many villains within their vast universe.

Before you assemble your team of super powered saviors, check out this guide on everything there is to know about MUA 3: The Black Order.

Release Date

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is scheduled to launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on July 19.

Story

While this sequel is the 3rd official installment in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance series, its plot takes place in an entirely different universe than the last two games. Freelance comic book writer Marc Sumerak has been entrusted with constructing the story for the series’ return. The overall plotline will focus on the heroes and even the villains of the Marvel Comics universe as they look to deal with the threat of Thanos and his Black Order army.

Playable Characters, Bosses, and Non-Playable Characters

The Marvel Ultimate Alliance franchise is celebrated for its inclusion of several popular and lesser-known superheroes and villains. This upcoming sequel features a playable roster that’s heavily influenced by the “Marvel Cinematic Universe” (MCU) – gamers, moviegoers, and comic book fanatics alike will be able to command the powers of characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man and more. Popular Marvel Comics teams will be represented as well, such as The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Defenders, the X-Men and more. The lists posted below detail the game’s array of playable characters, bosses you’ll do battle against, and non-playable characters.

Playable Characters

• Ant-Man/Giant-Man

• Black Panther

• Black Widow

• Captain America

• Captain Marvel

• Crystal

• Daredevil

• Deadpool

• Doctor Strange

• Drax

• Elektra

• Falcon

• Gamora

• Groot & Rocket

• Hawkeye

• Hulk

• Iron Fist

• Iron Man

• Magneto

• Ms. Marvel

• Nightcrawler

• Psylocke

• Scarlet Witch

• Spider-Gwen

• Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

• Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

• Star-Lord

• Storm

• Thor

• Venom

• Vision

• Wasp

• Wolverine

Bosses

• Black Dwarf

• Corvus Glaive

• Dormammu

• Ebony Maw

• Electro

• Green Goblin

• Juggernaut

• Kingpin

• Mystique

• Nebula

• Proxima Midnight

• Ronan the Accuser

• Supergiant

• Sandman

• Sentinels

• Surtur

• Thanos

• Ultimo

• Ultron

Non-Playable Characters

• Beast

• Colossus

• Cyclops

• Lockjaw

• Nick Fury

• Professor X

Gameplay Mechanics

Like the entries in the series that came before it, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is a top-down action/RPG. Players can choose to go solo and fight alongside AI-controlled partners or join three online allies for some co-op action. Each character has access to light and heavy melee/ranged attacks that can be combined together to dish out combos, four signature abilities, and an extremely powerful “Ultimate” attack. Depending on the characters available during battle, you can team up certain heroes to activate synergy skills. For instance, Iron Man can shoot off his “Unibeam” at Captain America’s shield and split it into a series of lasers that targets multiple foes.

Besides upgrading each character individually and equipping them with stat-boosting “ISO-8’s,” players will also be able to collectively improve every hero at once. A sphere-grid like system will include a number of stat increases that applies to every playable character on your roster. Another instance of stat boosts that the game includes occurs when certain combinations of characters are put together. These team bonuses activate once specific groups of two, three, or four heroes come together. These teams will also come with their own aliases that should be familiar to longtime Marvel Comics fans – some of the team names spotted thus far includes the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Wisecracking Warriors,” and “Femmes Fetales.”

Trailers

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Pre-Order

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is available for pre-order right here – no pre-order incentives have been announced thus far.

