MTG War of the Spark Mythic Edition Sold-Out in Minutes

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the Magic: The Gathering Mythic Edition has sold out within minutes of going live. A premium product, this item was announced some time ago and only boasted a total of 12,000 units. Releasing today at 12:00 p.m. PT/ 3:00 p.m. ET, the product vanished from its eBay storefront very quickly.

Costing $249.99, the Mythic Edition included foil, alternate art versions of eight different, powerful Planeswalkers. The box also contained 24 War of the Spark booster packs in case you wanted to draft with your friends. Some of the Planeswalkers included were Ugin, the Spirit Dragon, Jace, The Mind Sculptor, and Tezzeret the Seeker.

Sold on Hasbro’s eBay storefront, the event was once again insanely chaotic with many users orders – including mine – failing to process. Given how desired this product was by the community, it’s a shame that players are unable to obtain this item. This isn’t the first time that Wizards of the Coast staggered when trying to sell this product. When the Guilds of Ravnica Mythic Edition launched on the Hasbro Toy Shop, the website ended up crashing and causing tons of missed orders.

While moving to the Hasbro eBay store has alleviated some of these issues, the high demand caused some orders not to fully process. At the time of writing, almost 40,000 orders have been placed and you can still purchase the item. However, Wizards of the Coast has publically stated that only 12,000 units would be available. There has been zero clarification on if this statement was false or why the website is still accepting orders.

Since this item is not sold at local game stores, there is no other way to obtain this item. If you missed out on purchasing the War of the Spark Mythic Edition today then you are out of luck.

Update 1: 3:57 PM

We are currently investigating issues with War of the Spark Mythic Edition orders and we'll have updates as soon as they're available. — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) May 1, 2019

A new link has appeared that appears to be selling the War of the Spark Mythic Edition. Wizards of the Coast has stated that they are investigating the War of the Spark orders and will have updates once they are available.