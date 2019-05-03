Pokemon Go Uxie: Max CP & Stats

The Legendary Pokemon trio of the Sinnoh region, Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf, are now available in Pokemon Go.

If you managed to catch Uxie, then here are its max CP and stats.

Note: Stats found on GamePress.

Max CP at Level 40: 2524

Max CP at Level 20: 1442

Attack: 156

Defense: 270

Stamina: 181

Uxie is a pure psychic-type Pokemon, meaning it’s weak to bug-, dark- and ghost-type moves and resistant to fighting- and psychic-type moves. It has the Quick Moves Confusion and Extrasensory as well as the Charge Moves Future Sight, Swift and Thunder.

Is Uxie worth powering up? Probably not. While it’s defense is nothing to sneeze at and it has access to one of the most powerful psychic-type attack combos of Confusion and Future Sight, it’s let down by its relatively low attack. Since Legendary Pokemon can’t defend Gyms, it’s uses as a defensive Pokemon are also limited. Lugia and even Cresselia do its job of being a bulky counter to Pokemon like Machamp and Gengar much better.

Uxie is best with Confusion and Future Sight. Extrasensory has a slightly higher energy gain rate but has lower damage per second. Meanwhile, Swift and Thunder have no use on Uxie.

