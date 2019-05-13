How to Unlock the Vortex Ability in RAGE 2

There are a lot of powers and weapons in RAGE 2, but one of the most entertaining is the Vortex skill. When activated you will throw out a miniature black hole that sucks enemies towards it and then spit them back out. Not only is this great for crowd control, but you can use it to leap into the air above your opponents. This gives Vortex a lot of versatility, allowing you to manipulate the environment and enemies. However, the Vortex is not unlocked right away and it will require you to complete a quick side activity.

To get the Vortex ability you need to complete the Quake Hill Ark located in the Twisting Canyons region. You can find this Ark along the cliffside northeast of Vineland at the end of a dirt road. There are no guards outside and the Ark has a difficulty ranking of two so you can complete this right at the beginning of the game.

Once you go through the Ark you’ll earn the Vortex ability, which conveniently can be tested on the angry enemies waiting for you in the base. This is the only place you can unlock Vortex, so we strongly suggest you obtain it early on. It’s a bit out of the way, so not having to backtrack to Vineland will save you some time.

See Also