How to Get the Beloved Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of Opulence is now available and there are a ton of new weapons you can obtain. While many players are grinding for the Austringer hand cannon, another gun that shouldn’t be ignored is the Beloved sniper rifle. A personal favorite, this rifle is perfect for both PvE and PvP. The Beloved is in the Adaptive Frame archetype and it can come with a number of extremely powerful rolls. With an Impact rating of 70, the Beloved is capable of outputting a ton of damage.

To obtain this weapon you’ll need to upgrade your Chalice of Opulence to Rune Compatability I. One this is done, slot a purple Rune of Jubilation into the top node and any red rune into the left node. You can also determine its Masterwork stat, but that requires the third node unlocked and it’s not required to obtain the gun. If you need runes, we suggest opening up the chests on Calus’ barge or by using Runefinders which are purchased from Werner.

After you have your Chalice of Opulence filled with the appropriate runes, go into the Menagerie and complete it. Open the chest at the end of the activity and you will receive a randomly rolled Beloved. At the time of writing this, you can actually respawn the chest by exiting the room and re-entering. Keep running until you see room text appear in the bottom left corner, then turn around and go back to the boss room. Keep in mind, you still need to add runes to your chalice to open the chest!

If you’re a fan of PvE we recommend looking for the perks Fourth Time’s the Charm, Box Breathing, No Distractions, and Accurized Rounds. PvP players will want to look for Snapshot Sights, Mulligan, Quickdraw, and Moving Target. It may take some time to obtain that perfect roll, so be prepared to grind a little for this gun.

