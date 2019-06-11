Breath of the Wild Sequel Trailer Reversed: BOTW Audio & Music Played Backward

Now that Nintendo has taken over E3 with the exciting announcement that a Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel is in the works, fans are analyzing every angle of that new trailer. It’s a cinematic trailer (not a gameplay trailer) and the audio sounds like it might say something when played in reverse. Does it?

So far, using Kapwing to reverse the video doesn’t reveal much, although it sounds even creepier in reverse.

If the above embed doesn’t work, you can go directly to the reversed trailer on Kapwing here. Here’s the original trailer for comparison:

Some fans have said that the trailer uses the Demise music theme from Skyward Sword played backwards:

But that still doesn’t explain the mysterious chanting in the audio, which sounds like it’s reversed. We’ll look for a better way to reverse the audio to see if it provides any additional clues. Some fans think they heard Zelda’s lullaby or a bit of Ganondorf’s theme when played backward. Here’s Ganandorf’s Theme from the Ocarina of Time:

And here is Zelda’s Lullaby from Skyward Sword:

So far, the chanting audio is still hard to decipher even when played backward. It’s entirely possible that we’re not supposed to understand the chanting in reverse, but instead it is simply supposed to add to the creepy and darker vibe of the trailer. This sequel appears to be going a darker route than its predecessor, and the reverse-sounding audio helps build that theme considerably. It’s likely that the musical style itself was originally played in a way to make it sound creepy and to give off “reverse vibes” without actually being reversed.

Others said the backward music reminded them of Twilight Princess or Majora’s Maks, which are both encouraging comparisons.

Still there could be some hidden gems in the reverse video that we haven’t seen yet. We’re reviewing it for more details and will update this story as they are available. If you think you notice something in the reversed video, tweet the author of this article.

At this time, a release date hasn’t been revealed for the sequel, so it will be a while before we know anything more official. The game is still in development, so it likely won’t be released until 2021 at the earliest. We don’t even have a working title yet, so fans hoping for a 2020 release will probably be disappointed.

