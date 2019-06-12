Top 10 Commander/EDH MTG Modern Horizons Cards

Magic: The Gathering’s newest set has been fully revealed and it’s full of insanely powerful cards that will impact multiple formats. One of these formats is Commander, which is a perfect home for a lot of the cards in Modern Horizons. When deciding upon our list we focused on cards that both embrace the spirit of Commander and core archetypes.

We won’t be looking at specific cards for niche decks or Competitive Commander (cEDH). While competitive EDH is fun, it’s a much faster format that requires specific types of cards. Additionally, we will not be including any reprints and will be solely focusing on new cards.

Here are our picks for the top 10 Commander/EDH cards in Modern Horizons.

(This list is in no particular order.)

1. Urza, Lord High Artificer

Let’s get this absolutely silly and insanely powerful card out of the way first. Urza, Lord High Artificer is an absurdly busted card that is going to dominate this format. Mono-blue artifact decks have always been strong, but Urza borderline breaks this archetype. Not only is he giving all of your artifacts the ability to generate mana, but you can then use that mana to play cards off the top of your deck.

The token generation is nice, but ultimately you’re playing him for those last two abilities. Expect to see a ton of Urza in the coming months, as he is certainly the best commander in the entire set. There’s definetly a chance he will end up being banned as a general.

2. Force of Despair

One in a line of Force cards, Force of Despair is a superb removal spell for anyone using a mono-black deck. Casting spells for free has always been strong, so being able to just stop everything from a singular threat to an entire board of creatures by exiling a black card is very strong. Even if you cannot pay the exile cost, Force of Despair is cheap enough to still be playable. This is a fantastic spell that easily slots into any mono-black or dual colored deck.

3. Sword of Truth and Justice

Swords have always been powerful, so it’s no surprise that one of the two new additions is destined to make a splash in Commander. Aside from the protection from white and black, which is very powerful, Sword of Truth and Justice has a powerful effect. Being able to proliferate after successful combat damage can easily help you take over the board.

Throw this in a token deck and watch your numbers multiply or equip it to a card such as Geist of Saint Traft to constantly pump up your creature. Sword of Truth and Justice offers a lot of versatility, which is pretty uncommon for this cycle. Remember, since it doesn’t have any mana symbols you can put it into any deck.

4. Tectonic Reformation

Of all the cards in Modern Horizons, we feel that Tectonic Reformation is criminally underrated. Unless you are the luckiest person on the planet, then you’ve been flooded with lands at least once during a Commander game. Now imagine being able to ditch those lands and potentially draw into threats or answers for your opponent’s board. Tectonic Reformation makes this a possibility by giving all your lands cycling.

Given how difficult it can be to draw cards in mono-red or red/white decks, Tectonic Reformation is a solid method of cheaply filtering through your deck. Of course, this card also shines in “land matters” decks such as Lord Windgrace and Omnath, Locus of Rage.

5. Horizon Land Cycle

It’s no surprise that the new cycle of “Horizon Lands” is going for a hefty price. Coming into play untapped and being able to immediately get one of two colors is always useful. There are a lot of multi-color decks out there so having more ways to make your deck consistent is always appreciated. Yet, it’s the ability to exchange these lands for card draw that puts them on this list. There are a lot of ways to recure lands in Commander, so these Horizon Lands are easily abusable. Plus, they’re nice to have for when you need that extra draw.

6. Echo of Eons

Wheel effects are nothing new, but it’s rare that we get ones so efficient and abusable. Echo of the Eons is effectively Timetwister, just a little bit more expensive the first time you cast it. The fact that Echo of the Eons doesn’t exile itself after resolution is bonkers and can be extremely deadly in a variety of different deck types. Having a flashback cost of three mana is just icing on the cake. Expect Echo of the Eons to be the new, gold standard for this archetype of cards.

7. Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

It’s no surprise that Yawgmoth is being overshadowed by Urza, but make no mistake this physician is one of the best mono-black generals in the format. He’s not only a draw and sacrifice engine but a potential win condition. Yawgmoth can take over the game, giving you unprecedented card advantage while taking out all of your opponent’s creatures. His final ability is especially deadly in token or infect strategies since the cost to proliferate is pretty cheap.

8. The First Sliver

Slivers are one of the most potent and terrifying tribes in Commander, so it only makes sense that Wizards of the Coast gives these creatures another insane addition. Cascade is already a borderline broken mechanic, so giving it to all your slivers is nothing short of insanity. If The First Sliver manages to stick, you can easily Cascade into hordes upon hordes of slivers. Given how expensive previous Sliver generals have been, except this one’s price to go up in a few years.

9. Collector Ouphe

Collector Ouphe is a simple and effective card. Shutting down the activated abilities of all artifacts is fantastic for stalling a plethora of different decks. From combo to control to artifact themed, Collector Ouphe can be a thorn in the side of many Commander players. Even though green has lacked “stax” effects, Collector Ouphe is a fantastic way to slow your opponent’s down or halt their progress entirely. Plus, it’s only two mana so it can come down early and stop those pesky Sol Rings!

10. Morophon, the Boundless

Have you ever wanted to make a five-color tribal deck, but couldn’t find a suitable commander? Enter Morophon, the Boundless, a changeling that is every creature type and a living pump effect. A five-color general that just boosts your board is good enough, but this being’s second ability is incredibly dangerous. Reducing mana-costs has always been strong and requiring one of each color isn’t that big of a deal. Morophon also has a disgusting combo with Fist of the Suns, making all of your creature spells free.

