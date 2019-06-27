Destiny 2’s Menagerie Chest Bug is Getting Patched

Earlier today, Bungie released a blog post explaining that they will be patching the Destiny 2 Menagerie chest bug on July 9. This glitch allowed players to despawn and respawn the final boss chest multiple times in a single run. Discovered the first release day of the Menagerie, this bug gave users the ability to farm multiple rolls of guns or armor pieces. Given how many random rolls there were, the exploit was highly praised by the community.

However, this bug is getting squashed on July 9, which will remove the ability to obtain multiple opens of the last chest. Instead, players will get a single drop per Menagerie completion. Here is Bungie’s official statement on this glitch and why they are patching it:

When Season of Opulence began, we watched as players quickly discovered a bug in how the Menagerie’s final chest granted rewards. Players began to race out of the area and then back to the chest as fast as they could to get as many rewards as possible before sent back to orbit. It felt reminiscent of when players were farming treasure keys from chests on their Sparrows leading up to House of Wolves. Consider this an error in your favor. We haven’t rushed to fix it, but when we patch on July 9, this loophole will officially close, allowing only one opening of the chest per completion. Until then, we invite you take advantage of this all you like. Grow fat with strength.

Keep in mind, there is still a lot of randomness involved with opening the chest multiple times. You can only control the gun and its masterwork property, so there’s always a high chance that you get a terrible version. During my quest to obtain a solid PvE Austringer variant it took over 40 attempts until I obtained a superb roll.

If you haven’t already we strongly recommend you start farming Menagerie weapons before this bug is fixed. There is still a fair amount of time from now until July 9, so if you want that god roll Imperial Decree you better start farming ASAP.

