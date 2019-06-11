Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets Incredible Collector’s Edition

A bunch of new gameplay and content was shown off for Square Enix’s remake of Final Fantasy VII. One of the most beloved games, Square Enix went into a deep dive during their E3 press conference this evening. While we got to see a ton of gameplay, fans were surprised by the announcement of an amazing Collector’s Edition called the 1st Edition. Announced at the end of the new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer, the 1st Edition is exclusive to the Square Enix store.

Here’s everything that comes in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Collector’s Edition:

Deluxe Edition of Final Fantasy VII Remake

Steelbook Case

Art Book

Mini Soundtrack CD

Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona Figure

Bonus Summon Materia DLC (Carbuncle, Catuar, Chocobo Chick)

This version of the game will cost $329.99 and can be pre-order right here.

Given this is exclusive to the Square Enix storefront, we expect this version to sell out quickly. We will be updating this post the moment that pre-orders are available. If this is too much money, there is a Deluxe Edition of the game that costs $79.99 which includes all of the items except the figure and Carbuncle Materia.

For those who missed out on the gameplay showcase, Final Fantasy VII is blending tactical gameplay with real-time combat. Players can swap between party members with the push of a button and slow down time once a gauge has filled up. This allows them to use items or cast spells in relative safety.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch on March 3, 2020, for PS4.

