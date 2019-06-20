Harry Potter Wizards Unite: How to Change Your Hogwarts House

The latest game from developer Niantic has released and it’s transporting players to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Titled “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” this title has players solving mysteries, performing spells, and hunting down magical items. Set years after the events of the original series, Wizards Unite allows players to make their own wands, pick their profession, and join a Hogwarts House.

When you start the game up you’ll be sent through a tutorial that introduces some of the basic mechanics and concepts for the game. Once this finished, click on the icon in the bottom left corner of the screen. It should show an image of a wizard in a big hat. Hitting this will open up the profile section of Wizards Unite, allowing you to edit various aspects of your character.

Now select the “House” tab on the right to pick which of the four houses you want to be associated with. These are strictly cosmetic and have no direct impact on the gameplay. Once you hit the house icon, just pick whichever group you wish and exit out. This will be reflected on your Mystery ID by the house’s crest.

Remember, you can change this at any time and there’s no penalty for switching houses. You do not need to be a certain level to pick your house or even complete a personality evaluation. It seems the Sorting Hat is getting lazy! Now get out there and make your house proud.