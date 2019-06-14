How to get Menagerie Opulent Armor in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Menagerie is the newest PvE activity to be introduced during the Season of Opulence. Along with new encounters, the Menagerie has a ton of new loot that players can grind for. One of the coolest items you can obtain is the Opulent Armor set, which is covered in gold and ornate gems. However, obtaining all these pieces can be quite difficult, especially early on since it requires a lot of Imperials.

In order to unlock the ability to grind for Opulent Armor, you’ll need to unlock the Blue Runes in the Chalice of Opulence. This will take thousands of Imperials, so don’t worry if it takes a few weeks to unlock Rune Compatibility III. Every combination for the Opulent Armor requires a blue rune either in the first or second slot. Here’s a breakdown of how to get each piece of armor in the Menagerie.

Armor Piece Top Rune Left Rune Head Rune of War (Green) Any Blue Rune Chest Rune of Pleasure (Blue) Any Blue Rune Gauntlet Rune of Cunning (Red) Any Blue Rune Legs Rune of Gluttony (Red) Any Blue Rune Class-Item Rune of Joy (Purple) Any Blue Rune

Once you have enough runes, slot them into the Chalice of Opulence and then head into the Menagerie. After finishing the activity, approach the chest and open it up to receive your reward. At the time of writing this, Bungie has not patched an exploit that allows users to respawn the final chest. You can do this by running out of the boss room after you open up the chest.

Keep following along a path until you see text appear in the bottom left corner. This will indicate when you’ve left the boss area. Now turn around and head right back to the boss room. Doing so we despawn and then respawn the chest, now closed, so you can re-open it to obtain more loot. Remember, you only have 260 seconds to keep respawning the chest and you will need to slot new runes after opening it up.

