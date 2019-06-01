Pokemon Go Raid Bosses: June 2019

Here is the list of all of the Pokemon Go Raid Bosses for June 2019, according to The Silph Road. We will update the list if there are any changes.

Tier One:

Shinx

Burmy

Drifloon

Tier Two:

Misdreavus

Sneasel

Mawile

Tier Three:

Alolan Raichu

Machamp

Scyther

Gengar

Sharpedo

Crawdaunt

Tier Four:

Alolan Marowak

Tyranitar

Houndoom

Absol

Tier Five:

Cresselia

EX Raid:

Defense Form Deoxys

June is full of exciting events for Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go Fest 2019 will be held in Grant Park in Chicago from June 13-16 and give thousands of players a chance to achieve Special Research tasks. Players can battle and catch Cresselia from now until June 18 in Raid Battles, according to Niantic.

Adventure Week will make its return from June 4-11 and make rock-type Pokemon more likely to be encountered in the wild, add new Raid Bosses, let you hatch rock-type Pokemon from 2 km Eggs and even add shiny versions of Onix, Lileep and Anorith to the game, according to Niantic. Plus you’ll get four times the Buddy Candy, 10 times the XP from spinning new PokeStops and give players who walk 50 km with Adventure Sync on 50,000 Stardust and 15 Rare Candies.

