RAGE 2 Rise of the Ghosts DLC Lets You Drive a Mech

RAGE 2 is the latest game from developer id Software and it made a big, bloody splash with critics and fans. Hailed for its chaotic and engaging gameplay, a new wave of DLC was revealed for this FPS. Unveiled during Bethesda’s E3 conference, the RAGE 2 DLC includes new chest codes, enemies, storylines, and a badass mech you can pilot.

Titled “Rise of the Ghosts,” this expansion will be completely free to RAGE 2 owners and it’s packed with content. Not only will we have a new story, but Rise of the Ghosts introduces a new faction, powers, and an entirely new location to explore. Little is known about the story, but from what we can gather, users will be facing off against the fair-skinned “ghosts” who arrive in the wasteland.

Other new features include new cheat codes such as low gravity, causing enemies to explode in a bloody mess, and an ejector seat. We also got a glimpse at some new vehicles such as the Armadillo, Skull Motorcycle, and a massive mech. There is no word on if this content will be available right as the DLC releases or if you need to hunt for it in-game. You can also obtain new weapons, one of which appears to be a high-tech Gatling gun.

RAGE 2 Rise of the Ghosts did not receive a release date during the Bethesda E3 2019 conference.

See Also