Rainbow Six Quarantine at E3 2019: What to Expect

Another game has been leaked ahead of this year’s E3. Reportedly titled Rainbow Six Quarantine, this cooperative PvE (Player vs Environment) game could be based off the popular Outbreak event released back in March of 2018. Keep in mind there has been no hard confirmation or leaked images/videos of this game. Currently, the only info of this game existences comes from a series of insiders and journalists. There’s always a chance that Ubisoft could alter the name or not announce it.

(We will update this article as new information is leaked or revealed over the course of E3 2019.)

What We Know About Rainbow Six Quarantine

The rumors about Rainbow Six Siege appeared to have begun with veteran game journalist Jason Schreier during the Kotaku Splitscreen Podcast. During the June 5th episode titled “Our E3 2019 Hopes and Predictions,” Schreier commented on something called the Orpheus Project where he states that he heard some “Breath of the Wild comparisons.” However, Schreier later clarified on Twitter stating that it was a “smaller-scoped RPG.”

Update: Rainbow Six Quarantine is a co-op PVE shooter that will be announced at Ubisoft's E3 2019 Re: Orpheushttps://t.co/bi2cNp6sEv — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 7, 2019

Following this, video game insider Nibel leaked the name Rainbow Six Quarantine along with the title’s genre. It’s expected to make a reveal during Ubisoft’s E3 press conference this year. Currently, little is known about the actual gameplay, but there’s a good chance it follows the same gameplay and mechanical structure of the Outbreak event.

What to Expect

For the unfamiliar, the Outbreak event saw three players fighting off against hordes of crystallized, infected enemies. Broken up across three missions, users had to both survive and complete a variety of different objectives. Enemies were fast and highly aggressive, boasting some unique variants such as a large, armored foe that only had a few weak points.

It’s possible that Rainbow Six Quarantine follows this Left 4 Dead meets Rainbow Six Siege design. This title certainly has a variety of popular Operators – Siege’s version of heroes – that have a ton of personality. Given how wildly popular Outbreak is will the Siege community, we would be surprised if it strayed too far from the original design. Instead, there’s a better chance that it builds upon the event’s original foundation and expands upon the characters, infected, and central conflict.

Another aspect that would be sorely missed is the destructible environment. This may be the core mechanic that separates Quarantine from other co-op PvE games. Being able to blast your way through a structure or have the infected break through adds a frantic, kinetic aspect to the gameplay.

For now, we will have to wait and see what Ubisoft has up their sleeve during this year’s E3.

