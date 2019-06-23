Speed Deoxys: Max CP, Stats & Best Moveset

Niantic confirmed that starting today, Pokemon Go players who get an EX Raid Pass will encounter Speed Form Deoxys in EX Raids.

Here are Speed Deoxys’ Max CP and Stats, according to GamePress:

Max CP (Level 20): 1645

Max CP (Level 40): 2879

Attack: 230

Defense: 218

Stamina: 137

Speed Deoxys is weak to bug-, dark- and ghost-type moves and resistant to fighting- and psychic-type moves. It has the Fast Moves Zen Headbutt and Charge Beam as well as the Charge Moves Psycho Boost, Zap Cannon, Swift and Thunderbolt.

While Defense Deoxys has ridiculously high defense and low attack and Attack Deoxys (and to a lesser extent Normal Deoxys) has ridiculously high attack and ridiculously low defense, Speed Deoxys has more balanced yet still above average attack and defense.

This may make Speed Deoxys the most manageable of the other three forms, but that leaves it in a very awkward position, according to GamePress. Attack Deoxys offers the highest neutral damage in the game with Poison Jab and Dark Pulse, and Defense Deoxys’ massive staying power and great moveset makes it the king of the PvP Great League according to the website. But like it’s Normal Form, Speed Deoxys just doesn’t have the stats or the movepool to be much of a threat in either PvE or PvP. You could make it work as an electric-type attacker, but actual electric-type Pokemon have it beat by a mile. Because of all this, Speed Deoxys is not worth powering up, especially compared to its Defense and Attack Forms.

It’s best moveset is Zen Headbutt and Thunderbolt. Zen Headbutt is its strongest Quick Move and Thunderbolt has multiple energy bars which makes it out-perform its surprisingly disappointing signature move Psycho Boost, according to GamePress.

