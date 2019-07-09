Dortmund GO Fest Attendance Biggest Ever for a GO Fest

Pokemon GO Fest 2019 in Dortmund, Germany is not only the first GO Fest in Europe but now the most visited one ever with over 85,000 guests, according to Niantic.

Dortmund GO Fest’s attendance beats the previous record holder, the GO Fest in Chicago last June, which had over 60,000 guests according to our previous report.

Not only did Dortmund GO Fest have over 85,000 attendees across the four-day event, but they also had 200,000 players in the surrounding Dortmund area according to a blog post by Niantic. Dortmund GO Fest guests walked nearly 400,000 kilometers and caught more than 28 million Pokemon.

We’ll have to wait and see if the next GO Fest in Yokohama, Japan on August 6-12 can top that record.

Not only that, but the attendees managed to achieve their part of the Global Challenge by completing 1 million research tasks. Global members of the three teams, Mystic, Valor and Instinct, could also complete 15 million research tasks each during the event’s duration as part of the global challenge, as we previously reported.

It looks like everyone completed each part of the Global Challenge for this month, because Niantic confirmed that the four possible bonuses, 3x Catch XP, 2x Raid XP, 3x Hatch XP and 1 hour Lucky Eggs, have all been unlocked from now until July 16. Because all four bonuses were unlocked, Entei will become available to fight in Raids on July 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. local time. Players will receive five free Raid Passes during the event and also have a chance to catch Shiny Entei if they’re lucky.

At the end of the blog post, Niantic referenced the Team Rocket hot air balloon that was floating above Dortmund GO Fest. This may hint at a special in-game event involving Team Rocket. Pokemon GO Dataminer Charles recently uncovered dialogue that points to the possibility of such an event.

new Team Rocket Invasion dialogues pic.twitter.com/ZlUs4dY1Tw — Chrales (@Chrales) July 8, 2019

From what we’ve read from the dialogue uncovered by Charles. It appears that players will be able to encounter Team Rocket members at certain PokeStops and battle them to encounter Shadow Pokemon. It looks like you’ll be able to take these Shadow Pokemon and purify them to make them stronger. Such an event has yet to be officially confirmed.

