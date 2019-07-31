How to Get the Lord of Wolves Emblem in Destiny 2

With the Solstice of Heroes event in full swing, many Destiny 2 players are focusing on upgrading their new armor pieces. Prior to this event, Bungie announced that users who participated in Iron Banner last week would receive a special Lord of Wolves emblem called “Wolves Unleashed.” However, when the Solstice of Heroes update this emblem was still unavailable. Thankfully, Bungie clarified when they would be releasing both the Lord of Wolves and Prometheus Lens emblems.

In a Reddit post, Bungie Community Manager Cozmo responded to a comment and explained that they are distributing the emblem by the end of the week. While no specific date or time was given, the emblems are coming very soon. So all you have to do is wait for now and focus on enjoying the Solstice of Heroes.

For the unfamiliar, the Wolves Unleashed emblem was designed to commemorate the Lord of Wolves overwhelming domination during Iron Banner. With Bungie recognizing the weapon’s power, they decided to reward players who participated in Iron Banner between June 18-30 or July 23-July 30. If you did not play a match of Iron Banner during either of these two time periods then you will not earn the emblem.

Given how popular this shotgun was, we expect to see a lot of people wearing this emblem in the next few days.

