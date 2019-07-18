MTG’s Fall Set Name Leaked, Faeries Making a Return

The fall set for Magic: The Gathering may have just been leaked ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. A post on the Eternal MTG Facebook page showcased an invitation that will presumably be handed out to patrons. The invite requests the player to visit the “royal court of Eldraine,” which seems to be the name of the next plane or a specific region.

Inside the invite, we can see the name of the upcoming call set which is called “Throne of Eldraine,” along with images of faeries flying around the name. This suggests that faeries will be a prominent race in this set, which will be a welcomed return for one of Magic: The Gathering’s most beloved tribes. Additionally, we also learned that the pre-release will be on September 28-29, which means an October 4 release date.

We expect Wizards of the Coast to tease this next set during their panel this year. Sadly, it will not be available via live streaming, so most players will have to rely on WotC’s Twitter account which will be updating with info. The panel will be on July 20 and start at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET. Remember, once Throne of Eldraine releases, Dominaria, Core Set 2019, and the Ixalan block will completely rotate out of standard. Keep this in mind while you are brewing or purchasing cards going forward.

Maybe faerie tribal will finally get the boost it deserves in Commander and Modern. We can only hope!

