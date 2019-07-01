Pokemon Go Raid Bosses: July 2019

Pokemon Go Raid Bosses: July 2019

pokemon go raid bosses

Niantic

Here is the list of all of the Pokemon Go Raid Bosses for July 2019, according to The Silph Road. We will update the list if there are any changes.

Tier One:

  • Magikarp
  • Lotad
  • Wailmer
  • Shinx

    •  

    Tier Two:

  • Cloyster
  • Exeggutor (Kanto Form)
  • Breloom
  • Mawile
  • Roselia

    •  

    Tier Three:

  • Alolan Raichu
  • Machamp
  • Tangela
  • Starmie

    •  

    Tier Four:

  • Alolan Marowak
  • Lapras
  • Tyranitar
  • Shiftry
  • Absol

    •  

    Tier Five:

  • Groudon (From now until July 10 according to Niantic)

    •  

    EX Raid:

  • Speed Deoxys

    • Also remember that you have until July 6 to catch a Pikachu wearing a party hat after taking a GO Snapshot photo or hatch a Pichu wearing a party hat from a 7 km Egg, according to Niantic. In addition, there’s a new Jump-Start Research quest, a higher damage bonus and Premier Balls when fighting Raid Bosses with friends and decreased Stardust costs for trading until September 2.

