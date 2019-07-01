Pokemon Go Raid Bosses: July 2019

Here is the list of all of the Pokemon Go Raid Bosses for July 2019, according to The Silph Road. We will update the list if there are any changes.

Tier One: Magikarp Lotad Wailmer Shinx Tier Two: Cloyster Exeggutor (Kanto Form) Breloom Mawile Roselia Tier Three: Alolan Raichu Machamp Tangela Starmie Tier Four: Alolan Marowak Lapras Tyranitar Shiftry Absol Tier Five: Groudon (From now until July 10 according to Niantic) EX Raid: Speed Deoxys

Also remember that you have until July 6 to catch a Pikachu wearing a party hat after taking a GO Snapshot photo or hatch a Pichu wearing a party hat from a 7 km Egg, according to Niantic. In addition, there’s a new Jump-Start Research quest, a higher damage bonus and Premier Balls when fighting Raid Bosses with friends and decreased Stardust costs for trading until September 2.

