Teamfight Tactics Ranked Release Date: When to Expect it

Riot Games’ take on the autobattler genre, Teamfight Tactics, launched without a ranked mode and fans are patiently waiting for it to release.

The League of Legends spin-off right now features a collection of all skills in any given lobby, but a ranked mode is how you’ll really be able to show you’re better than your opponent.

Lucky for all of your ranked fans out there, it is on the way and it’ll be here a lot sooner than you expect it.

When Does Ranked Mode Arrive?

According to Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics ranked play will coincide with the start of the first competitive season which takes place on July 17 with patch 9.14.

This means players have under a week until they get to truly test their skills. In the meantime, they will have to continue battling it out in the unranked lobbies.

On top of the ranked mode, we can also expect the new champion, Twisted Fate, to arrive with this patch so there’s even more to look forward to.

We have streamers from all over the globe battling it out for our first-ever Twitch Rivals: TFT Showdown!! FULL LIST HERE 👇https://t.co/9Iv6iAU14S pic.twitter.com/BcsimHYlde — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 8, 2019

To kick off the new season, there is a Twitch Rivals Teamfight Tactics tournament that features many big name streamers like Pokimane, Disguised Toast and Valkyrae who will all be battling each other to see who comes out on top.

Next week is certainly shaping up to be a big one for Teamfight Tactics.

How Long is a Season?

We expect this season to last roughly three months so there’s plenty of time for players to grind the ranks and truly find out how good they are.

Here are the ranks you can reach:

Iron IV to I

Bronze IV to I

Silver IV to I

Gold IV to I

Platinum IV to I

Diamond IV to I

Master

GrandMaster

Challenger

Throughout the season we can expect to see several balance tweaks as Riot Games makes sure the game remains as balanced as possible.

Teamfight Tactics is out now on PC through the League of Legends client.

