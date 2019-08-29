Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019): Campaign, Spec Ops, Multiplayer, and More

The Call of Duty franchise has moved in several different directions to varying degrees of success.

Fans have hopped into space for some explosive Infinite Warfare, experienced historic battles through the first entries in the series, and survived the Cold War in Black Ops. The most memorable sub-series of them all just so happened to revolutionize the very landscape of first-person shooters – 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Infinity Ward crafted a classic that was propelled by an amazing single-player campaign, addictive multiplayer, and the gunplay mechanics the series became synonymous for. In 2019, Modern Warfare is returning in “soft reboot” form with a new game engine that pushes Call of Duty to new heights.

Before you enter the newest battlefields of Modern Warfare, check out this extensive breakdown of what’s to come.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Release Date & Playable Platforms

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to arrive on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Reveal Trailer

Campaign

2019’s return of Modern Warfare is set to take place in a realistic, modern-day setting. Players can look forward to stepping into the boots of Metropolitan Police Sergeant Kyle Garrick for the first half of the campaign and CIA Officer Alex during the second half. As you make your way through the campaign you’ll interact with NPC’s, such as a rebooted version of Captain Price and a rebel fighter leader known as Farrah. The campaign’s antagonist comes in the form of a rogue Russian general.

The main campaign will challenge players to make tactical decisions that are connected to the moral choices you make during each mission. For instance, you’ll need to quickly decide if a civilian woman is pulling out a gun on you and choose to take her down or ascertain that she is simply grabbing her baby from a nearby crib. The tactical moral choices you make are evaluated and scored at the end of each mission. And depending on the choices you make, each character will react to you differently via different dialogue options. You can also tackle each battle situation in a non-linear manner, such as choosing to shoot out all the lights in a room and eliminate your blinded foes while equipped with night-vision goggles.

Spec Ops

Modern Warfare (2019) won’t include a “Zombies” mode this year. Instead, it will mark the return of a mode first featured in Modern Warfare 2 – “Spec Ops.” This special co-op mode will tie into the main campaign and multiplayer modes via a connected narrative. Once more official information about Spec Ops becomes available, we’ll make sure to update this section.

Multiplayer & Gunsmith

The main pull of Call of Duty games is its competitive massive multiplayer suite. And thankfully, splitscreen support and crossplay capabilities come included. Modern Warfare (2019) is taking a more realistic and grounded approach to combat. The HUD has been removed, door breaching is possible, and a compass marker has been put in place of the series’ signature mini-map. Killstreaks make their welcome return, plus players can get wrapped up in an extensive weapons customization system via the new “Gunsmith” mode. Two of the newest multiplayer modes coming to Modern Warfare are “Ground War” (which allows over 100 players to engage with each other across a huge map) and “Gunfight” (a 2v2 round-based mode that has short runtimes for each match).

Check out the list posted below to check out the full list of multiplayer modes for Modern Warfare (2019):

• Hardpoint

• Search & Destroy

• Capture The Flag

• Domination

• Infection

• Gunfight

• Cyber Attack

• Kill Confirmed

• Headquarters

• Ground War

• Team Deathmatch

• Gun Game

• Musical Chairs

• War

Trailers

Pre-Order

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for pre-order physically (sold here) and digitally. Pre-ordering the game through either method gets you a playable Capt. Price “Blackout” mode character in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and early access to the Modern Warfare Open Beta in September. The physical edition comes in three forms – Standard, “Precision,” and “Dark Edition.” The Standard Edition comes with the two aforementioned pre-order bonuses, while the Precision Edition comes with all of that and the following goodies (check out the pic posted below to see what comes with the Dark Edition, too):

• a Steelbook case

• a KontrolFreek Modern Warfare branded set of Performance Thumbsticks

• a KontrolFreek Modern Warfare stylized Controller Skin

• a custom in-game Tactical Knife

• the “All Ghillied Up” Operator Pack

• the “Crew Expendable” Operator Pack

• the “War Pig” Operator Pack

As for Modern Warfare’s digital edition, it comes in three different forms – Standard, “Operator,” and “Operator Enhanced.” The Standard Digital Edition comes with the two basic pre-order bonuses, the custom in-game Tactical Knife, and a “Prestige Token” for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The Operator Edition comes with everything featured in the Standard Digital Edition, plus the three Operator Packs included with the physical Precision Edition. And finally, the Operator Enhanced Edition comes with every bonus that comes with the Operator Edition and 3,000 Call of Duty Points. PS4 players also get access to a special “Dynamic Reveal” theme via any of Modern Warfare’s digital editions.

