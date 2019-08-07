Why is Doug Dimmadome Trending on Twitter?

If you just woke up this morning you might be confused why one of the best cartoon characters of all time is trending on Twitter. While no one should ever need an excuse to talk about Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome, his recent popularity is actually thanks to a new trailer that released for Pokemon Sword & Shield.

In the video, we got a glimpse at a few new Pokemon and variations of existing Pokemon that will be appearing in-game. One of these Pokemon was Weezing, who now possess a fancy mustache and a very tall top hat. This appearance instantly caught the eye of fans as it reminded them of everyone’s favorite Fairly Oddparents character. The internet took the joke and ran with, posting various memes and pictures comparing the two.

"My name is Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome!" #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/0TkWQAfWFO — Matt Thompson (@ThatMatt_) August 7, 2019

When 1 of the new Pokemon is actually just Doug Dimmadome pic.twitter.com/hAuAk2giuw — sadboi Ⅎ⌬⌄лↇ (@Fovndmusic) August 7, 2019

Therapist: The Doug Dimmadome Wheezing isn’t real. It can’t hurt you— The Doug Dimmadome Wheezing: pic.twitter.com/3zK1hqB98B — Mik-Mik 🇵🇭 (@ItsNotMichael53) August 7, 2019

People can complain all they want, but that won't change the fact that galarian weezing looks like Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome. pic.twitter.com/BlNLA9X5xz — #DoomguyforSmash (@just_le_weeb) August 7, 2019

doug dimmadome is trending

im so proud of this community pic.twitter.com/kHAsyK02a0 — 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡/ SAVE OUR HOME (@ohcarys) August 7, 2019

Yeah, that's right! Doug Dimmadome! Owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome! pic.twitter.com/Iu2h7D8Qij — Nikki the Ghostly Blue Umbreon (@UmbriHearts) August 7, 2019

Along with Wheezing, we also got a look at a new Galar region version of Zigzagoon and Linoone who now feature stylish stripes. We were also introduced Obstagoon who is the evolved form of Linoone and Morpeko who can change is type after performing a specific attack. This isn’t the first Pokemon to have jokes made at their expense, as the Alola variation of Exeggutor was equally ridiculous.

At least we can rest easy knowing it was Doug Dimmadome trending and not Dinkleberg.

