5 Gears POP! Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The first-ever mobile Gears of War game has arrived! And it’s equal parts cute and shockingly vicious.

Gears POP! takes all of your favorite Gears of War characters and transforms them into their Funko POP! doll iteration. You’ll need all the help you can get as you engage in competitive battles and aid your fellow crewmates during wave-based battles. Adopting the right battle strategies is key towards moving up the Arena ladder and earning new troops for your custom squad lineups. We’re here to give you all the advice needed to excel at Gears POP! With our help, that oh so cuddly version of Marcus Fenix will put you right on the path to victory!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Gears POP!:

Download the Gears POP! APK here.

1. The Perfect Team Setup

• Gears POP! gives you access to all sorts of familiar troops and different types of grenades/utility items. As you move your way up the “Versus” mode Arena ladder, you’ll unlock even more versions of each squad type. Improving your player level also gives you an extra team slot to customize. In order to reach new player levels, you’ll have to spend coins on upgrading your troop types. The points you acquire from leveling up your troops go towards filling your player level meter. Once you’re ready to put a team together, follow these guidelines when selecting your squadmates, grenades, and utilities.

• You should always arm yourself with two utility/grenade types, four different solo soldiers who’re capable of taking cover, one soldier who runs headlong into battle without taking cover and a final multi-person squad type. For example, this starter team lineup comes recommended – Frag Grenade, Ink Grenade, Marcus Fenix, Lancer Gear, Savage Grenadier, Locust Drone, Augustus Cole, and Shepherds.

• Another gear squad setup you can rely on looks like this – Sentry, Stun Tracker, Kantus, Lancer Gear, Damon Baird, Savage Grenadier, Boomer, and Snub Soldiers. And here’s a special “Horde” mode squad lineup we’ve found plenty of success with (you can spend more time waiting to throw powerful troops on the field since your co-op buddy is backing you up with all the while) – Shock Grenade, Stun Grenade, Deadeye, JD Fenix, Longshot Gear, Kait Diaz, Reyna Diaz, and Wretches.

2. The Preferred Path to Victory

• Every time you start a battle, wait a few seconds for your meter to fill up. Your meter should start out with six or seven full bars, which gives you a lot of options to work with. Fling a grenade at your opponents’ gun turret to begin tearing them down. Then spend the next few bars of your meter sending out troops that can take cover. While they’re fighting behind cover, wait for your meter to fill up a bit more so you can eventually throw a full offensive solo soldier onto the field. This soldier works pretty well in conjunction with multi-soldier types. For example, placing Kait Diaz on the field and backing her up with Shepherds is always a viable maneuver.

• Be sure to spread out your troops, too – place one on the left side of the field, then place the next one on the right side of the field, and so on. Whenever you spot a few enemy troops getting too close for comfort, plant your troops as close as possible to your main avatar and gun turrets to give them an extra dose of protection. Once the end of the battle kicks in and your meter fills up even faster, go all out and throw your most powerful troops onto the field. And whenever your super meter is full, use your “Ultimate” ability ASAP! Your Ultimate troop type can turn the tide of a battle pretty quickly since it can be placed anywhere on the battlefield. Always place it as close as possible to your rival avatar to throw them off their game.

3. Make the Best of Each Playable Mode

• Gears POP! gives you four modes to work with – “Versus,” “Boot Camp,” “Practice” and “Horde.” Try to win at least five Versus battles each day so you can fill up every “Gear Pack” slot and win the best rewards that come from attaining a “Win Streak.” Once you’ve done that, complete one Boot Camp tactical challenge so you learn a new battle strategy and earn a few rewards along the way.

• If you feel like trying out one of your new customized squad lineups, take them into a Practice mode battle before you put them within a real skirmish. Once you’ve joined a “Crew,” make sure you answer your crewmembers’ Horde mode invites and employ them for your own. Surviving co-op battles gifts you with even more rewards, so complete at least one Horde battle set before you log off for the day.

4. Rack up Those Coins and Crystals!

• The main currency types within Gears POP! are coins and crystals. Winning battles across Versus, Boot Camp, and Horde mode tends to net you all the extra coins and crystals you need. Meeting the requirements of your “Daily Bounties” also nets you extra currency. Crystals can only be used to speed up the time limit required to open Gear Packs – be sure to put your crystals to good use when you have all four Gear Pack slots filled.

• That way, you can unlock all four Gear Packs, earn your rewards, then fill those slots again by winning four more Versus mode battles. For that second set of Gear Packs, log off and let the unlock timer reach its end. So spend one day unlocking all four Gear Packs with crystals, let the next set of Gear Packs unlock via its unlock timer on the following day, and so on. This process not only gets you extra coins, crystals, and characters, it also helps you acquire the gear cogs needed to reach new Versus mode Arenas.

5. Your Daily Habits Should Include…

• Completing all of your Daily Bounties and purchasing all of the available squadmate and item types that fall under the “Daily Deals” banner in the “Store.” Win enough Versus and Horde mode skirmishes and you’ll earn enough coins to buy all of the Daily Deals troops and items. Sticking to this process means you’ll earn all sorts of goodies from completing your Daily Bounties and always have a few troops/items that are ready to be upgraded. You’ll need coins in order to upgrade your unlocked troops and items too, so be sure to have some coins left over to upgrade your favorites.

See Also