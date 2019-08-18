How to Make a Nether Portal in Minecraft

If you’re here reading this then that means you’re finally ready to tackle the Nether in Minecraft which means you’ll need to build yourself a Nether Portal.

A variety of things are needed before you do this, mainly you need a lot of obsidian. This is mined with a Diamond pickaxe so you need to make sure you have one of those on hand. You’ll need at least eight blocks total which means it definitely helps if you know exactly how to obtain it.

Once you have your blocks, you are ready to move onto the next step. Don’t worry, the difficult part is out of the way now.

The next thing you’ll need is flint and steel, which can be created with an iron ingot and flint at a crafting table. If you’ve made it this far and mined Diamond and obsidian, chances are high you have both of these already on hand. If you don’t, head back down to your mine and grab some.

When you get your hands on the obsidian and flint and steel, you’re ready to construct the portal.

You can put this portal anywhere you want but you’ll want to make sure it’s a spot that is not only safe but easily accessible too. You’ll spend a lot of time going back and forth here so don’t put it too far away from your base.

The portal will have to have a proper frame meaning you need at least two blocks of obsidian on each side. However, you can be imaginative with this one, as we see with Reddit user Meta70Studios.

Once the frame is built, you’ll have to use the flint and steel at the base of the portal to light it. If you did it correctly a portal will be created and you’ll be able to freely go back and forth between the Nether.

Be careful in there as there are dangerous foes. A good tip to know is the local villagers aren’t aggressive so don’t go around whacking them.

Minecraft is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, New Nintendo 3DS and PC.

