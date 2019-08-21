How to Use MyNBA2K20 App to Scan Your Face

The NBA 2K20 demo is now available but lost in the shuffle of all that is the MyNBA2K20 app for iOS and Android devices that can be used to scan your face onto your MyPlayer.

If you plan on making your MyPlayer resemble yourself, you’ll want to get a head start and scan your face into the app. This can be done while you wait for the demo to install or before you purchase NBA 2K20, so it’s not like you’re losing any precious time.

How to Download MyNBA2K20

This app is available now through the Google Play Store or App Store and all you’ll have to do is search for “MyNBA2K20” in the store. Make sure you don’t download the 2K19 version of it since that is still there for download too.

Once you download the app, it asks you to log into one of your accounts whether that’s your Xbox Live, PSN, Steam, or Nintendo Network ID.

Once you do this, the app will verify you and you’ll be able to get into the action, or you can decide to skip all this if you don’t want to earn any extra VC, but you won’t be able to scan your face this way.

How to Scan Your Face

While there’s a lot to do in the app, many players will just want to use it as an easy way to scan their face.

You’ll have to go through the short tutorial the app presents to you but after that, it’s smooth sailing.

You’ll need to connect your app to one of your accounts to scan your face. Once you connect your account to your MyPlayer and the app, you’ll need to follow these instructions, as listed on NBA 2K’s website. Keep in mind these steps are for 2K19 but they should work the same for 2K20.

Make sure you’ve set up your MyPLAYER account and connected it to both NBA 2K20 and MyNBA2K20.

In MyNBA2K20, select “Scan Your Face,” at the bottom of the Profile screen.

Follow the on-screen prompts.

Watch your face become one of the most popular in the NBA.

NBA 2K20 releases September 6 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

See Also