With a new month and a new Legendary Raid Boss in Pokemon GO comes a new set of Raid Bosses for every tier, as catalogued by The Silph Road.

Here are the Pokemon Go Raid Bosses for August 2019. We will give updates as the bosses change.

Tier One:

Swablu

Snorunt

Bagon

Shinx

Tier Two:

Cloyster

Alolan Exeggutor

Sneasel

Kirlia

Mawile

Tier Three:

Alolan Raichu

Onix

Jynx

Aerodactyl

Piloswine

Tier Four:

Alolan Marowak

Lapras

Dragonite

Togetic

Granbull

Tier Five:

Rayquaza (From now until September 2 according to Niantic)

EX Raid:

Speed Deoxys

