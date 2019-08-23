Pokemon GO Shiny Carvanha: What Does It Look Like?

Shiny Carvanha was added to Pokemon GO after the Water Festival 2019 event went live, according to Niantic.

You can see what the shiny version of Carvanha, along with its evolution, Sharpedo, looks like below:

Carvanha turns from blue and red to green and teal. Meanwhile, Sharpedo turns from blue to purple.

Encountering a Shiny Carvanha is very rare, but there are ways to increase your chances. During the duration of the Water Festival 2019, you can earn a Carvanha encounter by completing the Research Task that makes you defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt. You also have an increased chance of getting one from a 5 KM Egg, as the Water Festival also increases the chances of finding a water-type Pokemon in an Egg according to our report.

In addition to finding certain water-type Pokemon more frequently in the wild and in Eggs, Kingler and Crawdaunt will be able to learn a brand new water-type Charge Move known as Crabhammer. Raids will include more water-type Raid Bosses such as Blastoise, Vaporeon, Lapras and more. In addition, you’ll be able to fight and catch Uxie, Mesprit or Azelf in five-star raids in their respective regions, but only on August 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. local time. Plus, you’ll get twice the Candy from hatching Eggs.

The event will last from now until August 30 at 1 p.m. PDT.

Here’s an excellent infographic from GamePress to give you everything you need for the event:

