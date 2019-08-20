Season of the Undying Vex Armor Spoiled on Destiny 2 Website

With Destiny 2’s next expansion only a few weeks away, tons of players are wondering what the next year will offer. Along with cross-save arriving tomorrow, Bungie will be completely rebuilding the armor modification system when Shadowkeep releases on October 1. Since the initial announcement, Bungie has been secretive about what the majority of the new armor looks like. However, players can check out the awe-inspiring Season of the Undying armor set on Bungie’s own website.

Spotted by Destiny 2 streamer Teawrex, this Vex-inspired armor harkens back to the Vault of Glass set from the original game. Teawrex points out that the armor players saw during the Shadowkeep ViDoc may have been this set. Given the Season of the Undying revolves around the Vex invading every planet, having armor that matches their aesthetic makes sense.

I see lots of folks saying that this must be the new raid armor, which is definitely plausible, but I could also see it being the next Eververse set. I'm leaning towards the latter simply because this is listed with the seasonal content, vs the previous image with the raid. pic.twitter.com/aN7HTJYLRZ — Sam (Teawrex) (@TheTeawrex) August 20, 2019

It’s unclear if this armor is earned in-game or apart of the Eververse store, but suspect the latter. This would make this robotic set a universal ornament, allowing players to equip it to any piece of gear they own. Regardless of how we acquire it, this is easily one of the coolest looking sets in the game.

Destiny 2 has long been criticized for its lack of unique armor pieces, so seeing a Vex themed set gives us hope for the future. Additionally, we also get a nice close up of what appears to be the new Exotic Heavy bow that was discussed in the ViDoc.

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep releases on October 1 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.