Tekken 7: Season 3 Reveal Trailer (Zafina & Leroy Smith)

Bandai Namco made sure to drop some exciting news for Tekken 7 at Evo 2019.

Mr. Harada and Michael Murray made a special appearance on the big stage after the Grand Finals for the game came to a close. After poking some fun at Capcom and Yoshinori Ono, both men made sure to gift us with a brand new gameplay trailer. This brand new piece of footage brought with it some amazing news – Tekken 7 is going to continue thriving with a third season of DLC! The first character coming along with that new slate of content is Tekken 6’s Zafina, who returns to the fight with her unique moveset. And this time, she taps into the power of Tekken 6’s boss Azazel by utilizing his claw.

The next character we got a sneak peek at is an all-new martial arts master by the name of Leroy Smith. The trailer revealed that Leroy lost his family 50 years ago after getting embroiled in a gang conflict in New York. He vows to get revenge on the people that wronged him by returning to New York with his perfectly honed martial arts skills. Both Zafina and Leroy Smith will be arriving in September 2019 alongside the new Season Pass.

Tekken 7’s Season 3 DLC slate is also set to introduce another character and an unknown feature in Winter 2019, plus an extra character and a new stage in Spring 2020. The expected update coming with Season 3 will also throw in plenty of new moves for the entire cast, a new play stats display, an updated UI, expanded practice functionality, a “My Replay” mode and a “tips” function for Tekken 7.

