Six Batman Games Are Free on the Epic Games Store

Two of the best superhero gaming franchises are now free on the Epic Games Store. Revealed today, the Batman Arkham Collection and the LEGO Batman collection are currently free to all users. Following several leaks revolving around an upcoming Batman/Fortnite crossover, these six games appeared on the Epic Store earlier today. Anyone is who has an account with the Epic Games Store can unlock these titles. But like other free games, there is a high chance that this is only for a limited time so make sure to grab them now.

To redeem your free copies of both trilogies, open up the Epic Launcher and select “Store.” From here, scroll down and click on the Batman logo. This will bring you to a separate page where you can redeem the Arkham and LEGO series. Then just place your order and they will be instantly added to your library. Both collections currently go for a little under $60 USD so if you don’t own these we strongly suggest snatching them up.

The free games are:

Batman Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition

Batman Arkham City Game of the Year Edition

Batman Arkham City

LEGO Batman The Videogame

LEGO Batman 2 DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham

Keep in mind the Arkham collection does not include Batman: Arkham Origins, as that was made by a different studio. For the unfamiliar, the Arkham games are considered by many to be the best superhero video games currently available. The game’s combat system has heavily influenced a number of popular titles such as Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man. Additionally, the LEGO Batman games are largely enjoyable and are great for DC fans.

You can pick up your free copies of the Batman Arkham Trilogy and LEGO Batman Trilogy for free, right now.

