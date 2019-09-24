Dead by Daylight Switch Version Missing Some DLC

It’s officially release day for the Nintendo Switch version of Dead by Daylight and fans are no doubt excited for a portable version of the popular 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game.

However, given it’s the Switch, there have have been some bumps in the road, such as a Day 1 patch that hasn’t allowed the game to start up at all.

On top of that, there are some issues with the DLC and pricing of the game itself. The description of the game lets us know that nine survivors and 10 killers are included with the game, which is much more than the game usually gives you with a purchase.

But, that means players will have to shell out $40 and then things get even stranger from there. Not only is the price higher, but it seems like the game launches with less DLC than other platforms.

The Nintendo Switch version encounters an error when downloading the Day 1 Update. We are working with Nintendo to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience! — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) September 24, 2019

In fact, there’s not any DLC actually available for the game meaning players won’t be able to get their hands on some of the other chapters that have come out, but luckily you’ll be able to grab the Stranger Things one that came out just last week.

Missing from the collection is the Freddy chapter, along with Leatherface. It looks like that’s all that’s missing from the game for the time being, which isn’t ideal, but it’s not completely game-changing.

This all might be happening as a result of licensing issues but it’s still annoying to see when players have to spend extra money to get this version of the game, only to be met with missing content.

To make matters even worse, there’s not any cross-play with the other versions so you’ll have to start over completely on the Switch. For some players that won’t matter a whole lot but Dead by Daylight has become a very grindy game over the years due to so much DLC coming out.

On the bright side, at least there’s now a way to play DBD on the go which is what this version is all about.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

