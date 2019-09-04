How to Beat Nightshade Paolumu in Monster Hunter World Iceborne

Nightshade Paolumu is a new subspecies of Paolumu exclusive to Monster Hunter World Iceborne, only instead of using blasts of air it uses blasts of sleep powder. It’s also the easiest fight in the expansion if you’re prepared. Here’s everything you need to know.

Before You Hunt: Best Armor Skills & Equipment

Before you fight Nightshade Paolumu, you need to have the Sleep Resistance Armor Skill up to its maximum level of three. This will make you completely immune to the sleep status effect and make this fight a cakewalk. If you don’t want to use armor or decorations with Sleep Resistance, then you can carry around Energy Drinks to prevent you from sleeping if you’re drowsy. Having the Windproof skill isn’t a bad idea as Nightshade Paolumu can create wind pressure, but it’s not as necessary as other skills are.

Nightshade Paolumu is weakest to water, which is the opposite of its normal counterpart. Make sure to bring a weapon with that element.

Nightshade Paolumu fights mostly in the air, so it’s best to use a ranged weapon or a melee weapon with long range and vertically slashing attacks such as the long sword or the lance. The Insect Glaive also works really well thanks to its aerial abilities.

How to Beat Nightshade Paolumu

Nightshade Paolumu is pretty much identical to regular Paolumu, as it has most of the same attacks and behaviors. However, it shoots blasts of sleep powder at the player and can also cover the ground in the stuff. The sleep powder lingers on the ground, making players drowsy if they step into it. It’s pretty easy to walk and fight around them, though, and you’ll be completely immune to them if you have the level three Sleep Resistance skill.

It also had hard-hitting tail swipes that can knock you into the powder. It’s tail isn’t weak to damage and can’t be severed off (though it is breakable), so focus your attacks on its much weaker head and throat. Breaking the throat should be your top priority when fighting Nightshade Paolumu.

You can especially pile on damage when its throat sac is inflated, but its attacks are at their strongest in this state. Be especially wary of an attack where it flies through the air like a balloon before charging forward. It has a long wind up but it can deal a ton of damage. It can also shoot out a wide wave of sleep powder below it, so be aware of that.

