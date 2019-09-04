How to Beat Viper Tobi-Kadachi in Monster Hunter World Iceborne

Viper Tobi-Kadachi is the first new subspecies you fight in Monster Hunter World Iceborne, and it’s quite the formidable monster. It trades in the thunder element of its normal counterpart for both poison and paralysis. Here’s how to beat it.

Before the Fight: Best Build & Equipment

Leveling up the Poisons Resistance and Paralysis Resistance skills to maximum completely negates those status effects, significantly lowering the threat level of Viper Tobi-Kadachi. But say you don’t have those skills on you at the moment or want to save your skills for more important ones like Weakness Exploit or Handicraft? Well you need to bring Antidotes or Herbal Medicine to counter the poison. You can craft extra in the field from the Blue Mushrooms that show up in the area. Paralysis can be shortened by moving the control stick that controls movement back and fourth just like when you’re stunned, according to the Monster Hunter World wiki.

Viper Tobi-Kadachi is weakest to the thunder element, so bring weapons with that element. It also exhausts easily, so use the Stamina Thief armor skill to exhaust it sooner.

How to Beat Viper Tobi-Kadachi

Viper Tobi-Kadachi can poison you with its tail attacks and paralyze you with its biting attacks.

You’ll know when it’s about to attack with its tail when quills start sticking out of it. It likes to spin around and shoot quills in all directions. It can also shoot you from a distance if you’re too far away. Be especially wary of its tail slam attack. You can’t sever the tail, so you’ll just have to deal with the attacks.

You’ll know when it’s about to bite you when it starts drooling yellowish juice. Be sure to dodge out of the way or guard when this happens.

Viper Tobi-Kadachi can fly through the air for its strongest attacks without needing to climb anything unlike its normal counterpart. You can shoot it out of the air with your Slinger when that happens.

Viper Tobi-Kadachi exhausts easily, giving you an opportunity to use your Clutch Claw and latch onto its body to soften it up for more damage. If you do this any other time, you run the risk of having it attack you.

See also: