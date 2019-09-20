Pokemon GO Shiny Giratina: What Does It Look Like?

Giratina in its Altered Form will return to Raid Battles in Pokemon GO, with players having a chance to catch its shiny form according to Niantic.

Giratina in its Altered Form will be available to fight in five-star Raid Battles starting September 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. PDT, according to Niantic. It’s shiny version will be released at that time. A Legendary Raid Hour will also be held on September 25 from 6-7 p.m. local time, with an increased number of fire-star raids.

Here’s what Shiny Giratina looks like in Pokemon GO:

Shiny Giratina has one of the more drastic changes from its normal to shiny form among Pokemon. His yellow parts turn pale blue, his red parts turn blue and his gray parts turn beige.

According to The Silph Road, your chances of encountering a shiny Legendary Pokemon after a Raid Battle is one in 19.

You still have a chance to catch Mewtwo with the exclusive move Psystrike until September 23. The Pokemon also has a chance to be shiny after you beat it, according to our previous guide. Due to technical difficulties, the Legendary Raid Hour with Mewtwo with Psystrike will be held on October 8, 2019 from 6-7 p.m. local time, according to Niantic Support.

The Shiny versions of the recently added Pokemon Patrat, Lillipup and Klink, according to our previous guide. They’re among the many new Pokemon from the Unova region added recently.

Don’t forget that you still have a chance to hatch the region-exclusive Pokemon Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime and Tauros from 7 km Eggs until September 23 at 1 p.m. PDT with a chance to hatch their shiny forms as well. However, you also have a chance to encounter the shiny versions of these Pokemon in the wild in the region they’re found in even after the Ultra Bonus period is over according to Niantic Support. Farfetch’d is found in Japan and South Korea; Kangaskhan is found within Australia; Mr. Mime is found within Europe and Tauros is found within North America, according to Eurogamer.

