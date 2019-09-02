Pokemon GO Shiny Sentret: What Does It Look Like?

Week one of the Ultra Bonus in Pokemon GO has just gone live, and with it comes the arrival of the shiny variant of Sentret, according to Niantic.

Here’s what Shiny Sentret looks like in Pokemon GO:

As you can see, Sentret goes from brown to beige, the same beige included in Furret’s striped pattern. Speaking of which, Furret, the evolution of Sentret, goes from shades of brown to magenta.

According to research from The Silph Road, the shiny rate for wild encounters is roughly one in 450.

The Ultra Bonus gives players a number of bonuses all throughout most of September. Week one gives players a chance to hatch Unown forms U, L, T, R and A from 10 km Eggs and fight Raikou, Entei and Suicune in Raid Battles. In addition, Pokemon never before seen in Eggs will be added to the list of Pokemon that can hatch from them.

Starting week two, you can hatch the region-exclusive Pokemon Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime and Tauros from 7 km Eggs with the chance of hatching Shiny versions until the end of week three. In addition, you’ll be able to fight all forms of Deoxys in regular Raid Battles along with a Mythical Pokemon starting week two.

Then during week three, you can fight Mewtwo with the exclusive move Psystrike in Raid Battles and even get a chance to catch its shiny form. Plus, Pokemon from Pokemon Black & Pokemon White will start appearing, including the Pokemon Klink who will also appear in Raids and also has a chance to be shiny. Speaking of which, Shiny Patrat and Shiny Lillipup will also appear during this time.

During the entire duration of the Ultra Bonus, Incubators will be twice as effective.

