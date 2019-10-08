NBA 2K20 MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament Revealed

For all the MyTEAM fans out there in NBA 2K20, a tournament has been announced just for you.

On top of that, a huge prize pool is available so if you think you have what it takes, you can take home a slice of the $250,000 prize.

The tournament will take place across Xbox One and PS4 and here’s everything you need to know about it.

If you’re a big fan of the MyTEAM mode in 2K20, this is something you should be keeping an eye on as you can win a quick buck.

How to Play in the MyTEAM Tournament

The first qualifier begins October 12 and will continue until January 18 when 16 qualifiers per console (Xbox One and PS4) will compete in a single-elimination tournament for a trip to NBA All-Star 2020 and the $250,000 grand prize.

Here are the four qualifier dates:

First Qualifier GameDay: October 12, 2019

Second Qualifier GameDay: November 16, 2019

Third Qualifier GameDay: December 14, 2019

Fourth Qualifier GameDay: January 18, 2020

Amassing 10 wins are required to participate in each GameDay, and contestants may compete in multiple GameDays.

During each GameDay, players will then compete to win as many games as possible during the four-hour time limit, earning points towards their Total Score with each win.

The players with the top four scores on each console at the end of each GameDay will qualify for the single-elimination tournament.

On January 25, the single-elimination tournament begins with 32 players competing against each other. Each finalist will win a chunk of the prize pool, averaging out to $5,500, so just making it there will earn players some money.

This final competition will take place in Chicago at the NBA All-Star Game, so if you play your cards right you’ll be getting a trip there.

For the complete list of rules, be sure to check them out on 2K’s website.

NBA 2K20 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.