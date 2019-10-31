Pokemon GO Cobalion Counters in Raids & PvP

Cobalion, one of the trio of Legendary Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Black & Pokemon White, will be available to challenge in Pokemon GO Raids from November 4 to 26, according to Niantic.

Here are the best counters you should use to fight against Cobalion in Pokemon GO.

Note: The stats and moves for Cobalion were listed on GamePress and are subject to change once Cobalion is officially released.

Cobalion is focused more on defense rather than offense, with an attack of 192, a defense of 229 and a stamina of 209. It has the Fast Moves Metal Claw and Zen Headbutt and the Charge Moves Close Combat, Iron Head and Stone Edge.

Cobalion is resistant to a whopping nine types: bug, dark, dragon, grass, ice, normal, poison, rock and steel. However, it’s vulnerable to three pretty common types: fighting, fire and ground.

The best counter to Cobalion is Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat. Chandelure has a massive attack stat and a good set of fire-type moves to use it with, making quick work of Cobalion. Not only that, but it double resists Cobalion’s Close Combat and resists its steel-type moves. However, Chandelure will face a significant challenge fighting against a Cobalion with Stone Edge, though we don’t anticipate those to appear too often in PvP at least.

Another excellent counter to Cobalion is Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Machamp has been the go-to fighting-type attacker in Pokemon GO since launch day thanks to its great stats and movepool, making it the go-to counter for Pokemon weak to fighting-type attacks like Cobalion. It even resists Cobalion’s Stone Edge. That being said, Machamp might struggle a bit against a Cobalion with Zen Headbutt.

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch is right behind Machamp but despite having slightly higher damage per second (DPS) according to GamePress’ calculations on their DPS spreadsheet, it has much less bulk than Machamp and will faint sooner. Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch has slightly less DPS than Machamp but slightly more bulk.

If fighting against a Cobalion with Stone Edge, which will probably be more common in Raids than PvP, go with Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake. Not only does it resist Cobalion’s Stone Edge, it isn’t weak to any of its other moves. It can also hit even harder thanks to its ground-type moves. Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earthquake will also do the trick for the same reasons.

Here are some other effective counters based on GamePress’ DPS spreadsheet:

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat Excadrill with Mud Slap and Drill Run Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

