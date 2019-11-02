2k games facebook hacked

A hacker has published offensive posts on the Facebook page for 2K Games, the video game publisher for games in the Grand Theft Auto, Bioshock, Borderlands, NBA 2K and WWE 2K franchises, along with other pages for the company’s games.

The first post on the page for 2K Games was published at 9:38 p.m. ET on November 15 and said “f**k nba n***a.” The post after that simply read “n***er.” The post after that promised to “release something insane on 2K” if they got 10,000 likes.

You can see many of the posts in the screen capture we took below:

The Facebook page for Borderlands and WWE 2K have seen similar posts.

For the WWE 2K page, the profile picture was changed into the logo for AEW Wrestling and the cover image became a picture of Professional Wrestler Chris Benoit.

The posts that appeared on the page for Borderlands have been taken down.

The posts appear to come from a user who calls themselves “nublom.” There’s also been mention of a user called “aqua” who may have been involved as well. There may be more users involved, but that has not been confirmed.

We have reached out to 2K Games for a statement on the hacks. We will report back once we get a response.

Update: 2K Games posted a statement on their Twitter account for Sid Meier’s Civilization.

“We are aware that social media accounts across the 2K label have been compromised and offensive material is being posted that does not reflect the values of 2K or our partners,” 2K Games said. “We are actively working to fix this as soon as possible.”

Update: It looks like the issue has been resolved and the Facebook pages have returned to normal.

