Opal Gym Questions in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Opal’s Gym Mission in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield is pretty unique as far as Gym Missions go.

Opal’s gym has players answer trivia questions that interrupt matches. If they get it right, then one of their Pokemon’s stats are boosted. If they get it wrong, one of their Pokemon’s stats are lowered.

They get trickier as they go on, but each one has a right answer.

Here are the questions we encountered during our matches in Opal’s Gym Mission and their answers:

Question Answer Fairy-type weakness steel or poison Previous Trainer’s name Annette What do I eat for breakfast Omelettes Nickname The Wizard Favorite Color Not the first option (Sorry, we accidentally clicked the A button before I got a good look at the answers. Just don’t select the first one) How old am I 16-years-old (We answered with 88-years-old but even though it was correct we still got our stats lowered, so answering with 16-years-old should get your stats boosted)

As far as tips go for the battles in the Gym, be sure to bring poison- and steel-type Pokemon. Galarian Meowth and Koffing are pretty good picks and you can catch both before you enter the Gym.

Be careful about using poison types against some of the Gym Trainers because the Spritzee line can use Psychic and wreck them.

Here are the Pokemon that Opal uses in the fight against you:

Weezing – Level 36 – poison/fairy

Mawile – Level 36 – steel/fairy

Togekiss – Level 37 – fairy/flying

Alcremie – Level 38 – fairy

Many of Opal’s Pokemon can drain your HP with Draining Kiss, so be wary about that and use poison- and steel-types so they don’t drain as much HP. You can also use psychic-types against Weezing, ground- and fire-types against Mawile, and rock- and electric-types against Togekiss. Also, keep in mind that Alcremie can Gigantamax.

