Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: November 2019

Here’s the current list of Pokemon GO Raid Bosses for November 2019, according to The Silph Road.

We’ve also added some recommended counters to bring into battle against each Raid Boss based on recommendations by GamePress as well as our own preferences.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Note: The current list is based off the one for October. New Raid Bosses will be added as we receive updates.

*Unconfirmed Tier One: Bulbasaur – Moltres, Mewtwo (w/ Psychic or Psystrike) Charmander – Rampardos, Groudon, Kyogre Squirtle – Roserade, Raikou, Zapdos Misdreavus – Giratina (Origin Form), Darkrai, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Gengar Drifloon – Giratina (Origin Form), Darkrai, Raikou Klink – Moltres, Machamp, Groudon Tier Two: Sneasel – Machamp, Moltres, Rampardos Mawile – Moltres, Groudon Sableye – Gardevoir, Togekiss Yamask – Giratina (Origin Form), Darkrai, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Gengar Tier Three: Alolan Raichu – Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Giratina (Origin Form), Darkrai Gengar – Mewtwo, Giratina (Origin Form), Darkrai Sharpedo – Raikou, Machamp, Roserade (w/ grass-type attacks) Skuntank – Groudon, Garchomp Tier Four: Alolan Marowak – Groudon, Rampardos, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form) Umbreon – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Gardevoir, Scizor, Pinsir Tyranitar – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama Absol – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Gardevoir, Scizor, Pinsir Tier Five: Regirock – Machamp, Metagross, Groudon, Roserade, Kyogre Regice – Machamp, Rampardos, Moltres, Chandelure, Metagross Registeel – Machamp, Moltres, Chandelure, Groudon, Excadrill EX Raid: Mewtwo w/ Shadow Ball – Giratina (Origin Form), Darkrai, Tyranitar, Gengar, Honchkrow, Weavile

