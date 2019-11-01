Pokemon GO Shiny Skarmory: What Does It Look Like?

Pokemon GO welcomed Shiny Skarmory as part of its event to coincide with the release of Regigigas in the Special Research task A Colossal Discovery.

Here’s what Shiny Skarmory looks like in Pokemon GO:

As you can see, its body turns from silver to this light bronze color while its wings turn from red to green.

During the in-game event, you’ll be able to hatch Skarmory much more often from Eggs along with Aerodactyl, Shuckle, Sneasel, Snorunt and Beldum, according to Niantic. Skarmory encounters in the wild aren’t boosted during the event, however.

According to research from The Silph Road, the shiny rate for wild encounters is roughly one in 450. The shiny rate for hatching Pokemon from Eggs is one in 50, however The Silph Road’s study was conducted only on baby Pokemon that are exclusive to Eggs, so there might be a difference in shiny rates for non Egg-exclusive Pokemon like Skarmory.

